There are three major categories of mutual funds according to the market caps. These are large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap mutual funds. Investment in small-cap mutual funds is associated with higher risk levels than large and mid-cap funds as they invest in lesser-known and under-researched companies. Small-cap schemes can witness intense volatility during bearish market phases. but they can even outperform all categories of mutual funds over the long term. Here is a list of 10 small-cap funds with the highest three-year returns as per data based on data available on Value Research.

