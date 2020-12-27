These 24 equity mutual fund schemes gave over 18% annualised 3-year SIP returns

2020 was not an easy year for retail investors. Many investors sold their investments or stopped their SIPs during the year, in panic. But patience paid off for investors who did not stop their SIPs and continued to invest. The year which saw the stock markets crashing overnight due to covid led lockdowns, ended with stock market indices breaking their records to reach all time high levels towards the end. The broader rally turned small caps and mid caps to become the highest gainers during the year.

Fund Name, 3-Yr SIP Return, 5-Yr SIP Return, 10-Yr SIP Return

Quant Small Cap Fund, 27.80%, 15.41%, 10.45%

Quant Tax Plan, 26.75%, 19.35%, 17.20%

Quant Active Fund, 25.45%, 19.16%, 17.54%

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, 24.74%, 16.00%,--

IIFL Focused Equity Fund, 23.23%, 17.83%, --

PGIM India Diversified Equity Fund, 23.04%, 16.60%, --

UTI Equity Fund, 23.03%, 17.76%, 15.56%

Quant Mid Cap Fund, 22.55%, 15.82%, 12.54%

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund, 22.42%, 18.20%, --

BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund, 21.05%, 16.65%, 14.91%

Axis Small Cap Fund, 20.77%, 16.25%, --

Kotak Small Cap Fund, 20.54%, 14.11%, 16.07

Axis Midcap Fund, 20.29%, 17.43%, --

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund, 20.22%, 16.39%, 14.51%

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund , 19.86%, 16.28%, 14.00%

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, 19.81%, 17.14%, 21.59%

SBI Small Cap Fund, 19.63%, 16.95%, 22.04%

Axis Bluechip Fund, 19.57%, 17.22%, 15.25%

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund, 19.28%, 17.36%, --

Axis Focused 25 Fund, 19.19%, 16.95%, --

Axis Multicap Fund, 18.93%, --, --

Axis Long Term Equity Fund, 18.87%, 15.98%, 17.66%

Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund, 18.31%, 13.59%, 15.92%

UTI Mid Cap Fund, 18.27%, 12.49%, 16.33%

The past performance may not repeat in future. Do not invest only on the basis of past returns. If you are a naive investor, you should consult your financial advisor before starting to invest in any mutual fund scheme. All equity schemes do not suit all kind of investors. You should match your mutual fund investment to your goals and risk profile.