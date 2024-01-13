Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  These index mutual funds delivered up to 53% return in one year. Do you have any in your portfolio?

These index mutual funds delivered up to 53% return in one year. Do you have any in your portfolio?

Sangeeta Ojha

Mutual funds are popular investment options in India, with small-cap index funds performing well in recent years

As of March 2018, the Indian mutual funds industry had total AUM worth ₹21.36 trillion, of which 3.8% were managed passively, said the report.

Mutual funds have long been a staple in investment portfolios, offering a diversified and professionally managed approach to building wealth. It is one of the most widely used investment options in India.

What are index funds?

Index funds are mutual funds that invest in similar stocks within a specific market index. These funds offer access to thousands of assets in a managed investment, minimising total risk via a wide variety. The main advantage of investing in index funds is that they have low management costs.

Small Cap Index Mutual Fund

Small Cap Index Mutual Fund aims to replicate the performance of small-cap indices like NIFTY Smallcap 250 and BSE 250 Smallcap.

According to the data available on Mint, Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, and Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund are some of the best-performing index mutual funds. These schemes have generated lucrative returns for investors in the last one and three years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Regular Growth

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Regular Growth has given a return of 53.33% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty 250 Index annual return of 54.97%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 30.69%.

1Y- 53.33%

3Y- 30.69%

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund portfolio consists of stocks of BSE Ltd., Cyient Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited, RBL Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd.

Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Reg Growth

Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Reg Growth has given a return of 53.06% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty 250 Index annual return of 54.97%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 30.68%.

1Y-53.06%

3Y-30.68%

Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund portfolio consists of stocks of BSE Ltd., Cyient Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited, RBL Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Regular Growth

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Regular Growth has given a return of 47.02% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty Midcap 150 Index annual return of 48.35%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 27.65%.

1Y-47.02%

3Y-27.65%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.