Mutual funds have long been a staple in investment portfolios, offering a diversified and professionally managed approach to building wealth. It is one of the most widely used investment options in India.

What are index funds? Index funds are mutual funds that invest in similar stocks within a specific market index. These funds offer access to thousands of assets in a managed investment, minimising total risk via a wide variety. The main advantage of investing in index funds is that they have low management costs.

Small Cap Index Mutual Fund Small Cap Index Mutual Fund aims to replicate the performance of small-cap indices like NIFTY Smallcap 250 and BSE 250 Smallcap.

According to the data available on Mint, Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, and Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund are some of the best-performing index mutual funds. These schemes have generated lucrative returns for investors in the last one and three years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Regular Growth Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Regular Growth has given a return of 53.33% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty 250 Index annual return of 54.97%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 30.69%.

1Y- 53.33%

3Y- 30.69%

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund portfolio consists of stocks of BSE Ltd., Cyient Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited, RBL Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd.

Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Reg Growth Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Reg Growth has given a return of 53.06% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty 250 Index annual return of 54.97%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 30.68%.

1Y-53.06%

3Y-30.68%

Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund portfolio consists of stocks of BSE Ltd., Cyient Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Angel One Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited, RBL Bank Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Regular Growth Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Regular Growth has given a return of 47.02% in one year, which is lower than the Nifty Midcap 150 Index annual return of 48.35%. In three years, the fund has delivered a return of 27.65%.

1Y-47.02%

3Y-27.65%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

