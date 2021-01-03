These mutual funds gave over 50% returns last year

2020 was owned by the pharma and IT sector in fighting and coping up with the virus as well as in the stock markets. These sectors served the humanity and topped the charts to deliver wonderful returns to the investors during the year. Pharma and IT sector mutual funds replicated the performance to remain on top of the performance charts among the equity schemes in the last one year. Mid and small cap mutual funds, laggards at the beginning of the year, also bounced back to become the best performing categories across equity mutual funds, after the pharma and IT sector funds.