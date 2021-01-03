These mutual funds gave over 50% returns last year

These mutual funds gave over 50% returns last year2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 09:22 AM IST
Your investment decision should not get influenced by these returns as there is no guarantee of repetition of past performance.
2020 was owned by the pharma and IT sector in fighting and coping up with the virus as well as in the stock markets. These sectors served the humanity and topped the charts to deliver wonderful returns to the investors during the year. Pharma and IT sector mutual funds replicated the performance to remain on top of the performance charts among the equity schemes in the last one year. Mid and small cap mutual funds, laggards at the beginning of the year, also bounced back to become the best performing categories across equity mutual funds, after the pharma and IT sector funds.
Here is a list of equity mutual funds which delivered over 50% returns in the last year. Your investment decision should not get influenced by these returns as there is no guarantee of repetition of past performance. Also, sectoral schemes are high risk investment. These are meant for sophisticated investors who understand the risk involved.
Fund Name, Category, 1-Yr Return(%), Net Assets ( ₹Crore)
DSP Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 78%, 956
Quant Small Cap Fund, Small cap, 76%, 71
Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 75%, 1,097
PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, International equities, 72%, 510
ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare And Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund, Pharma, 72%, 2,023
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, IT, 71%, 938
UTI Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 68%, 610
Nippon India Pharma Fund, Pharma, 67%, 4,151
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Pharma, 67%, 1,512
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund, Pharma, 65%, 384
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund, IT, 59%, 735
IDBI Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 59%, 64
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore Fund, international equities, 57%, 610
Franklin India Technology Fund, IT, 57%, 418
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund, international equities, 55%, 434
Tata Digital India Fund, IT, 54%, 673
BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, Small cap, 54%, 92
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF, International equities, 51%, 1,485
Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 Exchange Traded Fund,International equities, 51%, 2,337
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, Mid cap, 50%, 471
Source: ValueResearch
