These mutual funds gave over 50% returns last year

Your investment decision should not get influenced by these returns as there is no guarantee of repetition of past performance.

2020 was owned by the pharma and IT sector in fighting and coping up with the virus as well as in the stock markets. These sectors served the humanity and topped the charts to deliver wonderful returns to the investors during the year. Pharma and IT sector mutual funds replicated the performance to remain on top of the performance charts among the equity schemes in the last one year. Mid and small cap mutual funds, laggards at the beginning of the year, also bounced back to become the best performing categories across equity mutual funds, after the pharma and IT sector funds.

Fund Name, Category, 1-Yr Return(%), Net Assets ( ₹Crore)

DSP Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 78%, 956

Quant Small Cap Fund, Small cap, 76%, 71

Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 75%, 1,097

PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund, International equities, 72%, 510

ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare And Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund, Pharma, 72%, 2,023

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, IT, 71%, 938

UTI Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 68%, 610

Nippon India Pharma Fund, Pharma, 67%, 4,151

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Pharma, 67%, 1,512

Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund, Pharma, 65%, 384

Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund, IT, 59%, 735

IDBI Healthcare Fund, Pharma, 59%, 64

Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore Fund, international equities, 57%, 610

Franklin India Technology Fund, IT, 57%, 418

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund, international equities, 55%, 434

Tata Digital India Fund, IT, 54%, 673

BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, Small cap, 54%, 92

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF, International equities, 51%, 1,485

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 Exchange Traded Fund,International equities, 51%, 2,337

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, Mid cap, 50%, 471