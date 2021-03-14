Thirty-six MF debt fund schemes in breach of Sebi's cap on riskier bonds

MUMBAI : As many as 36 debt fund scheme spready across 13 fund houses are in breach of Sebi's cap on mutual fund holdings of AT 1 and AT 2 bonds, data compiled by rating agency Crisil showed, although all fund houses were in compliance with the prescribed limit at the overall entity level.

According to rating agency Crisil’s analysis of February mutual fund portfolios, none of the fund houses crossed the threshold of 10% of such instruments at the asset management company (AMC) level. However, the data analysis showed that 36 schemes spread across 13 fund houses breached the cap of 10% per scheme in securities.

The Crisil analysis also found that banking and public sector undertaking (PSU) fund category has the highest number of schemes (seven) exceeding the 10% cap in such securities. It is followed by the credit risk fund (five), medium duration fund (four), medium to long duration funds (four), and dynamic bond fund (three) categories.

Piyush Gupta, Director, Crisil Funds Research said, “The regulator’s move to ‘grandfather’ limits previously held is a positive move. In the medium to long term, with the restrictions in place, it could reduce appetite among MFs for these securities, thus limiting the risk for investors. This is also prudent given the advent of hordes of individual investors in to debt funds. They may not have the ability to understand MF portfolios and gauge risk, especially in such type of bonds – we saw how they were caught unaware by the recent write-offs."

Earlier in a circular on 10 March, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) capped investments by a mutual fund house under all its schemes in bonds with special features (primarily AT1 and AT2) to not more than 10% from one issuer. It also specified that no MF scheme can hold more than 10% of its net asset value (NAV) of its debt portfolio in such bonds, and not more than 5% of the NAV of the debt portfolio should be due to such bonds from one issuer.

The market regulator has also directed MFs to value perpetual bonds (AT1) based on a 100-year maturity – a change from the current methodology where the call option date of the bond was considered for calculation.

“This could cause volatility in pricing, especially of securities trading at a discount. It could also impact the portfolio maturity/duration considering the change of maturity date of securities to 100 years, and cause volatility in the categorization of schemes within the specific maturity dates," said Crisil. It said that from an investor’s perspective, the latest move to limit exposure to these types of securities reduces the portfolio risk. Investors should continue to monitor their portfolios on a regular basis and invest as per their risk-return profiles to meet financial goals.

The department of financial services had written to Sebi to withdraw the guidelines related to the change in valuation norms.

In a press statement on Friday, industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said that it is in discussion with Sebi to further smoothen the process of implementation of the circular. “AMFI recognizes that the risk profile of such instruments is higher than regular bonds. The regulator has always been concerned about any potential mis-pricing of risk in any kind of instruments. AMFI recognizes that mispricing of risk is not in the best interest of its investors and is therefore committed to working with Sebi to ensure fair valuation of its investments," the AMFI statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via