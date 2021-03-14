Thirty-six MF debt fund schemes in breach of Sebi's cap on riskier bonds

In a press statement on Friday, industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said that it is in discussion with Sebi to further smoothen the process of implementation of the circular. “AMFI recognizes that the risk profile of such instruments is higher than regular bonds. The regulator has always been concerned about any potential mis-pricing of risk in any kind of instruments. AMFI recognizes that mispricing of risk is not in the best interest of its investors and is therefore committed to working with Sebi to ensure fair valuation of its investments," the AMFI statement said.