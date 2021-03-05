This bond market selloff is very different from 2013 taper tantrum

It's also important to remember that back in 2013, the Fed still anticipated inflation would return to 2% in the not-too-distant future. How quaint! Central bankers the world over have now made it clear that they want to see evidence of inflation, not just sense it’s coming. Many are now happy for the pace of price increases to average 2% over time, and are comfortable exceeding that level for a while. Powell reiterated his dovish position Thursday, even as investors pushed bonds lower in anticipation of faster economic growth and some pickup in inflation. “We will be patient," Powell told a Wall Street Journal webinar. “We’re still a long way from our goals." He conceded that a climb in yields had attracted his attention, but largely held his ground. So why the disconnect in 2013 between markets and policy? And what clues does it hold for the near future? It may come down to knowing your audience, JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said in a Feb. 17 note. People whose job it is to watch every word falling from a Fed official’s mouth, parse every paragraph and review every working paper aren’t always the same folks setting market prices hour-by-hour. In mid-2013, policy makers admitted being surprised by market moves, given surveys of primary dealers were aligned with Fed thinking, wrote Jay Barry, Michael Feroli and Joshua Younger. “As Vice Chair [Stanley] Fischer later noted, respondents to those surveys tended to be Fed watchers and not necessarily market participants," the trio wrote.