This little known mutual fund has beaten everyone else for two years in a row

“Using VLRT framework, we are able to manage our funds dynamically. Our portfolios always adapt and reflect the changing market conditions, investor sentiments and act upon any in global macros. By managing our portfolio dynamically, we are also able to better manage the risk profiling of our schemes, thus, endeavour to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Thus, our high churning is nothing but a representation of our portfolio re-balancing strategy based on a risk on/risk off environment," said Sandeep Tandon, MD and CEO of Quant Capital. What’s interesting is that the same strategy seemed to have worked in schemes with very different mandates such as small cap, multicap and infrastructure. The returns posted by Quant’s outperforming schemes are similar despite their different categories. “Most mutual funds in India do some level of index-hugging. This means, a portfolio allocation close to the index with some positive or negative deviation. Quant does not do this. In addition, the Quant MF portfolio also gets churned rapidly based on a tactical outlook. The portfolios across funds are quite similar and hence a broad overall strategy works across the board. I started recommending Quant Small Cap and Quant Active Fund to clients who wanted a PMS-like experience in February 2021. What I mean by that is high risk-high reward. If the market turns, I’m not sure how Quant MF will do," said a Mumbai based distributor on condition of anonymity. “Quant MF uses a host of data points, including macroeconomic ones to make its buy and sell decisions. Their model is proprietary and hence cannot be fully understood. It is characterised by a high turnover. However, its performance has held up over the past 2 years even as its size has grown exponentially larger and it tops the charts in numerous categories. Investors who are willing to go for this sort of trading-driven model would find a scheme like Quant MF more tax efficient than creating their own algorithms and personally conducting trades," said Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research.