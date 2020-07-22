Neil Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF believes that the main reason for the performance so far has been investment discipline. “We are extremely conscious of the price we pay for our investments. If we do not find opportunities or if valuations are high, then we do not force ourselves to invest and prefer to remain in cash. When markets crash, we are aggressive to put our cash to good use," said Neil Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF.