The Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund didn’t participate in most of this year’s new offers as many didn’t meet the criteria for valuations and business models, Gupta said in a recent interview to Bloomberg. “Our stance is to have a portfolio of 30 to 40 companies, which represent the new economy and we don’t do every IPO," Gupta said. Her firm reported $9.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of August, an increase of 74% over the past year.