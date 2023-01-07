This Tata mutual fund turns 18 years, monthly SIP of 10,000 becomes 69 lac

Your total investment of ₹6 lakhs would have become ₹10.15 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 21.18% during the previous five years. Since the fund has returned 17.10% annually over the past seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh to ₹15.44 lakh. Your total investment of ₹12 lakhs would have become ₹27.18 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 15.61 per cent over the past ten years.

