This Tata mutual fund turns 18 years, monthly SIP of 10,000 becomes 69 lac

The open ended equity scheme Tata Infrastructure Fund primarily focuses on the equities and equity-related securities of Indian infrastructure companies.
The open ended equity scheme Tata Infrastructure Fund primarily focuses on the equities and equity-related securities of Indian infrastructure companies. By Value Research and Morningstar, Tata Infrastructure Fund has received a 4-star rating. The fund was established on December 31, 2004, and by the end of December 2022, its 18-year existence has been successfully completed. Let's have a look at the fund's SIP returns in order to understand how it was able to grow an 18-year SIP of ₹10,000 per month to ₹69 lakh.
Tata Infrastructure Fund Returns
Your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh would have become ₹1.32 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 due to the fund's annualised return of 20.72% during the past year. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh into around ₹5.64 over the course of the previous three years, which the fund has returned at an annualised rate of 31.50 per cent.
Your total investment of ₹6 lakhs would have become ₹10.15 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 21.18% during the previous five years. Since the fund has returned 17.10% annually over the past seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh to ₹15.44 lakh. Your total investment of ₹12 lakhs would have become ₹27.18 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 according to the fund's annualised return of 15.61 per cent over the past ten years.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started since the fund's inception would have grown your total investment of ₹21.40 lakh to ₹69.57 lakh, since it has given an annualised return of 11.99% since inception till 30th November 2022. According to Tata Mutual Fund house, here the inception date is considered as 31-Dec-2004, the first installment date is taken as 01-Feb-2005, and returns are as of 30th November 2022.

Key details of Tata Infrastructure Fund
Tata Infrastructure Fund is managed by Abhinav Sharma (Managing the fund since 09-Mar-21 and overall experience of 15 years) and the fund is benchmarked against S&P BSE India Infrastructure TRI. As on 31st December 2022, the fund recorded an AUM of Rs. 983.23 Cr and a monthly average AUM of Rs. 972.15 Cr.
As of Jan 06, 2023, the fund’s NAV was ₹106.83 for the direct plan option and ₹100.57 for the regular plan option. For the direct plan option, the fund holds an expense ratio of 1.40 and for the regular plan option, the fund holds an expense ratio of 2.37. The fund’s top 10 stock holdings are Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, ACC, Grindwell Norton, Dlf Ltd, Cummins India, Siemens India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, AND Astral Ltd. (erstwhile Astral Poly Technik Ltd.) and Timken India Ltd.
Tata Infrastructure Fund holds the top 10 sector allocation strategy of Capital Goods, Construction, Power, Construction Materials, Realty, Services, Oil Gas And Consumable Fuels, Automobile And Auto Components, Diversified and Forest Materials. The fund has market capitalisation wise exposure of 37.43% towards large cap, 41.71% towards mid cap and 20.85% towards small cap stocks.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).