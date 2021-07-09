Three new SIPs opened for every SIP closed in June

Indian equity markets have rallied strongly over the past year following a sharp dip in March 2020 due to the first wave of Covid 19. The Nifty is up 45.71%. However, with recovery in the real economy lagging behind and valuations looking stretched, investors have turned to SIPs in order to spread their bets say experts. In terms of net flows, Amfi data showed that 36% of the flows in equity mutual funds came from SIPs rather than lump sum investments.