Three new mutual funds rules that come into effect from January 2021

Sebi has introduced detailed guidelines for determining the place of a mutual fund on its riskometer tool. The new system introduces a fresh category of ‘very high’ risk. It replaces the old model based simply on a scheme’s category without adequately considering its actual portfolio. The circular will be effective from January 1, 2021. Risk-o-meter shall be evaluated on a monthly basis and AMCs shall disclose the Risk-o-meter along with portfolio disclosure for all their schemes on their website and on AMFI website within 10 days from the close of each month. Mutual Funds also have to publish a history of riskometer changes every year.