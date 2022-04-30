Three things to know before you go for a mutual fund SWP

When you go for an SWP, the cash inflow that you receive comes from redemption of your scheme units at periodic intervals by the fund house. So, with each passing month, the number of MF units held by you will go on reducing. For example, you invest Rs. 5 lakh in an MF scheme. If at the time of investment, the scheme NAV is Rs.20, you get allotted 25,000 units. Suppose, you start a monthly SWP of Rs. 5,000 a year later. Let’s assume the NAV is Rs. 25 at the time of the first SWP. To generate the SWP amount, 200 units will have to be redeemed and the number of units held by you will reduce to 24,800. At the end of next month, if the NAV is Rs.28, then approximately 179 units will have to be sold for the SWP. At the end of this, the number of units will go down to 24,621 and so on.