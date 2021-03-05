To create alpha in volatile markets challenging for MFs: Nilesh Shah

“Mutual funds have done well in the past, but we have barely scratched the surface if we look forward. One big challenge faced by the industry will be how the fund managers navigate the volatile market and generate alpha like before. The success of mutual funds will depend on how we transit to lower middle-income group & bottom of the pyramid and how we work towards expanding our network and move to rural India," Shah said in his statement at CII Mutual Fund Summit 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}