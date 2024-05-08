Investing money systematically into mutual funds through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route over the long term can significantly increase an investor's wealth. Mutual funds enable investors to diversify their investments, even if they don't have a lump sum capital to invest. The SIP route is particularly beneficial for those who want to beat inflation and participate in the stock market's gradual growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we have picked up the top mutual funds in the smallcap category as per the data available on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)

Here are the top 10 mutual funds for SIP to consider investing in 2024 in the small-cap category In the small-cap category, the top-performing mutual funds in terms of five-year returns as of now are Quant Small Cap Fund with a return of 40.66%, followed by Bank of India Small Cap Fund at 33.79%, and Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 32.03%. Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has yielded returns of 30.70%, while Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund stands at 29.82%. Tata Small Cap Fund follows closely with returns of 29.75%, and Kotak Small Cap Fund at 28.98%. Invesco India Smallcap Fund has returned 28.72%, while Axis Small Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund wrap up the list with 28.39% and 27.95%, respectively. All these funds have generated alpha returns, outperforming their respective benchmark indices.

Also Read: Mutual fund investors alert! You are losing a hefty amount if committing either of these seven mistakes Top 10 mutual funds for SIP to invest in 2024 Quant Small Cap Fund- 40.66%

Bank of India Small Cap Fund- 33.79%

Nippon India Small Cap Fund 32.03%

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund 30.70

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund 29.82%

Tata Small Cap Fund 29.75%

Kotak Small Cap Fund 28.98

Invesco India Smallcap Fund 28.72%

Axis Small Cap Fund 28.39%

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund 27.95%

Before investing, consider your investment goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. It's also advisable to consult with a financial advisor for personalized advice.

Please note that the information provided is sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and reflects returns as of May 7, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision

