Top 10 smallcap stocks mutual funds bought and sold last month

Smallcap stocks have been in focus in the recent market rally as they have been witnessing strong buying action in the past few months. The BSE Smallcap index is up nearly 14% in last one month while the Nifty smallcap 100 index is up around 12% in a month.

The top 10 buys in smallcap by mutual funds includes companies like TCNS Clothing Co Ltd, TV18 Broadcast, Magma Fincorp, Sundaram Finance Holdings. The list compiled by ICICI Direct also includes Solara Active Pharma Science, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, E.I.D. Parry (India), Avanti Feeds, Lux Industries and Poly Medicure.

Coming to the top 10 sells in the smallcap space by mutual funds, the list includes companies like Gufic Biosciences, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Praj Industries, Shilpa Medicare. MFs also sold Happiest Minds Technologies, NLC India, PTC India, Saregama India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Valiant Organics stocks during May 2021.

For mutual funds, inflows into equity funds continued for a third consecutive month and came higher in May at ₹10,083 crore compared to ₹3,400 crore in April.

