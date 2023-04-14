Top 5 equity mutual funds that attracted highest investment in March 20232 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
- Here is a list of top 5 equity mutual fund schemes in March that attracted highest investment
Investors continued to repose faith in equity as an asset class last month. Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds jumped 31% sequentially to ₹20,534.21 crore in March, the highest in 12 months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed. However, among all mutual fund segments, dividend yield funds attracted highest flows in the month of March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×