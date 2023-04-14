Top 5 equity mutual funds that attracted highest investment in March 2023

Jean Christophe, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said the second best performer after equity MFs would be other schemes which include index funds, Gold ETFs, other ETFs, and fund of fund investing overseas that has witnessed exponential growth since the beginning of the year. Index funds were the maximum contributors in this category with inflows of nearly 27, 228 crores which can be attributed to them being low-cost funds.