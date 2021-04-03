Top ELSS mutual funds chosen by investors in 2020-21 on Groww. Full list here

ELSS has emerged as a popular mutual fund category in the recent years, especially among salaried professionals. Low lock-in period, capital appreciation potential and tax benefits have made ELSS a one of the most preferred investments. For investments made in ELSS, a deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh is allowed under Section 80C. These equity-linked saving schemes come with a lock-in period of 3 years. "Being a diversified equity mutual fund it also serves the purpose of long term capital growth along with tax-saving benefits," Groww mentioned.

