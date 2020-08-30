Mint50 brings a curated list of top 50 mutual funds on a regular basis to help you build your mutual fund portfolio. These top 50 hand-picked schemes come to you after a rigorous quantitative and qualitative research. Here we present you the top five large cap mutual fund schemes to invest in 2020. A large cap mutual fund is an open-ended scheme that invests a minimum of 80% of the total portfolio assets in equity or equity-related instruments of large cap companies. Sebi defines large cap companies as the top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation.

Large cap mutual funds are relatively stable as they invest in the biggest companies with a solid track record. These schemes do not have potential for very high returns. Invest in large cap mutual funds only if you have an investment horizon of at least five to seven years. Mutual fund advisors do not recommend equity schemes to investors with shorter time frames. Investors should invest with moderate return expectations in large cap funds. If you are a conservative equity investor you can opt for large cap mutual funds.

Here are the best large cap mutual funds to invest :

HDFC Top 100 Fund

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Do not fall only for high returns. Talk to your mutual fund advisor, go for a risk assessment test and decide an apt asset allocation. Stick to your asset allocation while investing. Review your investments, portfolio, change in life goals at least once a year and make any desired changes to your asset allocation and portfolio.

If you are a new investor, consult a mutual fund advisor before investing.

