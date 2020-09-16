Top large & mid cap equity mutual funds to invest in

Mint50 brings a curated list of top 50 mutual funds on a regular basis to help you build your mutual fund portfolio. These top 50 hand-picked schemes come to you after a rigorous quantitative and qualitative research. Here we present you the top large & mid cap mutual fund schemes to invest in 2020. Sebi defines a large & mid cap fund as an open-ended equity scheme investing at least 35% of total assets each in large cap stocks and mid cap stocks.

Sebi defines large cap companies as the top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation and mid cap companies as 101st to 250th companies basis market cap.

Risk factor in large & mid cap funds depend on the allocation to large and mid cap stocks. If a large & mid cap fund is skewed towards mid caps, the scheme will be riskier than another fund in the same category which is large cap biased. You have to look at the scheme's portfolio to asses the inherent risk.

Here are the best large & mid cap mutual funds to invest :

Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund

Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund

Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund invests 57% of its portfolio in large caps and around 39% in mid caps. The scheme was launched in January 2013. It manages AUM worth ₹2,831 crore. The scheme is managed by Pranav Gokhale since May this year. Taher Badshah was managing the fund prior to him. The scheme has generated an anualised return of 11.11% in five years and over 16% in 7-year period.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, the largest fund in the category has given over 15% annualised returns in the last five years and 26% returns in the last seven years. The scheme manages assets worth ₹11,316 crore. It is managed by Ankit Jain since January 2019. Prior to Jain, Neelesh Surana was managing the scheme. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund invests 58% in large cap stocks and 38% in mid caps.

Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund was launched in November 2008. The scheme manages assets worth ₹2,091 crore. The fund has given annualised 11% returns in the last five years and over 20% returns in seven-year period. The fund has 49% of its total assets in large caps and 44% in mid cap stocks. Ravi Gopalakrishnan manages the scheme.

