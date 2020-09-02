Top mid cap equity mutual funds to invest in

Mint50 brings a curated list of top 50 mutual funds on a regular basis to help you build your mutual fund portfolio. These top 50 hand-picked schemes come to you after a rigorous quantitative and qualitative research. Here we present you the top mid cap mutual fund schemes to invest in 2020. Sebi defines mid cap mutual fund scheme as an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in mid cap stocks. A mid cap scheme has to invest at least 65% of its assets in equity and equity related instruments of mid cap companies.

Mint50 brings a curated list of top 50 mutual funds on a regular basis to help you build your mutual fund portfolio. These top 50 hand-picked schemes come to you after a rigorous quantitative and qualitative research. Here we present you the top mid cap mutual fund schemes to invest in 2020. Sebi defines mid cap mutual fund scheme as an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in mid cap stocks. A mid cap scheme has to invest at least 65% of its assets in equity and equity related instruments of mid cap companies.

The broader mid cap index has recovered in the last few months after going through a rough patch for more than two years in a row. The BSE Midcap index is hovering around the same levels as seen in beginning of this year, after falling by over 35% in March.

The broader mid cap index has recovered in the last few months after going through a rough patch for more than two years in a row. The BSE Midcap index is hovering around the same levels as seen in beginning of this year, after falling by over 35% in March. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

These positive trends got reflected in mid cap mutual funds space. One-year return of mid cap mutual funds has recovered from being negative double-digit till a few months ago to over positive 14% now.

However investing only on the basis of recent high returns is a half-baked plan. Mid cap mutual funds are meant for aggressive investors. Always invest according to your risk appetite and time in hand. Follow your asset allocation. Mutual fund managers and experts recommend mid cap mutual funds to investors who have an aggressive risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least seven years or more.

Here are the best mid cap mutual fund schemes to invest:

DSP Midcap Fund

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

L&T Midcap Fund For complete top 50 mutual funds list, click: Mint 50: Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio

Topics Mutual Funds