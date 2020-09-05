Top multi cap equity mutual funds to invest in

Mint50 brings a curated list of top 50 mutual funds on a regular basis to help you build your mutual fund portfolio. These top 50 hand-picked schemes come to you after a rigorous quantitative and qualitative research. Here we present you the top multi cap mutual fund schemes to invest in 2020. Sebi defines a multi cap fund as an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. A multi cap fund has to invest a minimum of 65% in equities.

Multicap schemes are diversified funds as they can invest across market capitalisation at the discretion of the fund manager. This category of funds is suitable for investors with moderate risk profile. A multi cap fund is riskier than a large cap fund as it can have an exposure to mid and small cap stocks.

Here are the best multi cap mutual funds to invest

Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity

Kotak Standard Multicap Fund

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund

For complete top 50 mutual funds list, click: Mint 50: Hand-picked mutual funds to build your portfolio

Launched in August 1998, Aditya Birla SunLife Equity Fund has generated annualised 21% returns since inception. The scheme manages assets worth ₹10,337 crore. The scheme is managed by Anil Shah. It has given 4% annualised returns for a 3-year SIP and 7% in 5-year SIP.

Kotak Standard Multicap Fund is the largest actively managed scheme across equity fund categories. It manages assets worth ₹29,361 crore. The scheme is managed by Harsha Upadhyaya. It has generated an anualised 5-year SIP return of 7%. The scheme was launched in September 2009 and given an annualised return of 12% since inception. The scheme is known to maintain around 70% of its portfolio allocation to large cap stocks.

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund is a comparatively younger scheme in the category. It was launched in May 2013 and has generated 17% anualised returns since then. The scheme is managed by Rajeev Thakkar and Raunak Onkar. PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund has outshined all its peers to stay at the top with 3-year annualised SIP returns of 19% and 5-year SIP returns of 17%. Unique feature of the scheme is its exposure to the international stocks which allow geographical diversification. The fund maintains minimum 65% allocation to domestic equities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated