Top multi cap equity mutual funds to invest in

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund is a comparatively younger scheme in the category. It was launched in May 2013 and has generated 17% anualised returns since then. The scheme is managed by Rajeev Thakkar and Raunak Onkar. PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund has outshined all its peers to stay at the top with 3-year annualised SIP returns of 19% and 5-year SIP returns of 17%. Unique feature of the scheme is its exposure to the international stocks which allow geographical diversification. The fund maintains minimum 65% allocation to domestic equities.