Here is a list of the top 10 small-cap mutual funds that delivered the best return in three years.

Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns to investors over the past three years. This article highlights the top mutual funds in the small-cap category, showcasing funds consistently outperforming their benchmark indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Quant Small Cap Fund (Direct) is leading the pack, boasting an impressive 42.34% return, followed closely by the Nippon India Small Cap Fund (Direct) at 36% return. The HSBC Small Cap Fund (Direct) and the HDFC Small Cap Fund (Direct) have also performed well, delivering returns of 33.73% and 31.91%, respectively.

Also Read: Mutual fund investors alert! You are losing a hefty amount if committing either of these seven mistakes Investors have also seen commendable performances from other funds, including the Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (Direct), Tata Small Cap Fund (Direct), and Bandhan Small Cap Fund (Direct), all of which have achieved returns exceeding 30%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund (Direct) and the Invesco India Smallcap Fund (Direct) have also demonstrated solid performances, beating their benchmark indices by significant margins.

The Bank of India Smallcap Fund (Direct) is rounding out the list, delivering a commendable return of 29.99%, according to the data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website.

Top 10 small-cap funds that delivered the best return in three years Quant Small Cap Fund (Direct): 42.34 % {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nippon India Small Cap Fund (Direct): 36%

HSBC Small Cap Fund (Direct): 33.73%

HDFC Small Cap Fund- (Direct): 31.91% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (Direct): 31.30 %

Tata Small Cap Fund (Direct): 31.25 %

Bandhan Small Cap Fun (Direct): 30.91% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund (Direct): 30.80 %

Invesco India Smallcap Fund (Direct): 30/35%

Bank of India Smallcap Fund (Direct): 29.99 % {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While past performance does not guarantee future results, these mutual funds showcase vital track records. They may be worth considering for investors seeking exposure to small-cap stocks' potential growth opportunities. However, before making any investment decisions, it's crucial to conduct thorough research, consider your investment goals and risk tolerance, and consult a financial advisor.

Please note that the information provided is sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and reflects returns as of May 19, 2024.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

