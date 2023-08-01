Top mutual funds: These 10 large-cap funds delivered the best return in one year2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Top mutual funds: Large-cap funds are usually associated with lower risk than other types of equity funds
Mutual funds investment: Large-cap mutual funds invest in top-ranked companies based on market capitalisation such as Reliance, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Infosys, among others offering low-risk and long-term growth investment options for investors. Hence, these funds are usually associated with lower risk than other types of equity funds. They provide stable returns over the long term. As per the guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their fund corpus in large-cap stocks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×