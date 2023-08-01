Mutual funds investment: Large-cap mutual funds invest in top-ranked companies based on market capitalisation such as Reliance , HDFC Bank , TCS , and Infosys, among others offering low-risk and long-term growth investment options for investors. Hence, these funds are usually associated with lower risk than other types of equity funds . They provide stable returns over the long term. As per the guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their fund corpus in large-cap stocks.

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, Nippon India topped the chart for one year return, followed by HDFC Top 100 Fund, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund - Growth, among others.

Top 10 large-cap funds delivered thebest return in one year

1) Nippon India Large Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 25.70

This fund has been in existence for more than 15 years now, and was launched on August 08, 2007.

2) HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth 22.80

It was launched on 3 September 1996 and currently has an AUM of ₹24,819.04 crore.

3) ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth 20.60

It was launched on 23 March 2008

4) SBI Bluechip Fund - Growth 19.80

This fund has been in existence for 10 yrs 4 m, having been launched on 14 February, 2006.

5) DSP Top 100 Equity Fund - Reg - Growth 19.70

This fund has been in existence for 20 yrs 5 m, having been launched on 10/02/2003.

6) Sundaram Large Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 18.00

It was launched on 8 October 2020

7) Tata Large Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 17.70

It was launched on 7 May 1998

8) Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund - R-G 17.60

This fund has been in existence for more than 20 years, having been launched on August 12, 2002.

9) Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund - Growth 17.60

It was launched on Sep 23, 2004

10) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Growth 16.80

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund scheme was launched on August 20, 2010.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.