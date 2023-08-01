Mutual funds investment: Large-cap mutual funds invest in top-ranked companies based on market capitalisation such as Reliance, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Infosys, among others offering low-risk and long-term growth investment options for investors. Hence, these funds are usually associated with lower risk than other types of equity funds. They provide stable returns over the long term. As per the guidelines set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their fund corpus in large-cap stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}