Top Mutual Funds: Investing in Mutual Funds (MFs) is associated with risk. Mid-cap MF schemes are considered suitable for portfolio diversification as they invest in medium-sized companies that have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them. These funds are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap ones.

Top 10 mid-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth has delivered a 35.20% return in one year.

2) Quant Mid Cap Fund-Growth

Quant Mid Cap Fund-Growth has delivered a 27.50% return in one year

3)Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth

Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 27.40% return in one year

4) Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 26.80% return in one year.

5) Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 26.00%

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 26% return in one year.

6) Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 24.10% return in one year.

7) Invesco India Midcap Fund - Growth

Invesco India Midcap Fund - Growth has delivered a 23.70% return in one year.

8) Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth

Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth has delivered a 23.50% return in one year.

9) SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Growth

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Growth has delivered a 22.60% return in one year.

10) Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 22.60% return in one year.

Investment is a very personal choice, depending upon the risk, the time horizon, and the goal, investors decide to deposit their money in various funds.

The choice of schemes can be decided mainly by the factors such as the objective of investment, investment horizon, and risk appetite of investors. “Mid-caps and small caps exhibit higher volatility compared to large caps but there is higher growth potential in them in the long term. For an investment horizon of 5-7 years, large-cap funds will be more suitable. Midcaps should be in the portfolio along with a large cap," said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

