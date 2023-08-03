comScore
Top Mutual Funds: Investing in Mutual Funds (MFs) is associated with risk. Mid-cap MF schemes are considered suitable for portfolio diversification as they invest in medium-sized companies that have good growth potential. However, these mutual funds have a significant amount of risk associated with them. These funds are slightly riskier than large-cap stocks and less risky than small-cap ones.

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 Mid-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns are HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Companies, Nippon India Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, Invesco India Smallcap.

Top 10 mid-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year

1) HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth 

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund-Growth has delivered a 35.20% return in one year.

2) Quant Mid Cap Fund-Growth 

Quant Mid Cap Fund-Growth has delivered a 27.50% return in one year

3)Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth 

Nippon India Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 27.40% return in one year

4) Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth 

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 26.80% return in one year.

5) Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 26.00%

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 26% return in one year.

6) Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth 

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 24.10% return in one year.

7) Invesco India Midcap Fund - Growth 

Invesco India Midcap Fund - Growth has delivered a 23.70% return in one year.

8) Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth 

Franklin India Prima Fund - Growth has delivered a 23.50% return in one year.

9) SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Growth 

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Growth has delivered a 22.60% return in one year.

10) Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has delivered a 22.60% return in one year.

Investment is a very personal choice, depending upon the risk, the time horizon, and the goal, investors decide to deposit their money in various funds.

The choice of schemes can be decided mainly by the factors such as the objective of investment, investment horizon, and risk appetite of investors. “Mid-caps and small caps exhibit higher volatility compared to large caps but there is higher growth potential in them in the long term. For an investment horizon of 5-7 years, large-cap funds will be more suitable. Midcaps should be in the portfolio along with a large cap," said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

