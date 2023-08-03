Top Mutual Funds: These 10 mid-cap funds delivered the best return in one year

The choice of schemes can be decided mainly by the factors such as the objective of investment, investment horizon, and risk appetite of investors. “Mid-caps and small caps exhibit higher volatility compared to large caps but there is higher growth potential in them in the long term. For an investment horizon of 5-7 years, large-cap funds will be more suitable. Midcaps should be in the portfolio along with a large cap," said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.