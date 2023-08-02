comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 14:41:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -3.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.2 -3.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.5 -3.85%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,349.9 -1.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 596.85 -2.44%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Top mutual funds: These 10 small-cap funds delivered the best return in one year
Back

Small-cap mutual funds, a sub-category of equity mutual funds, are associated with higher risk levels compared to mid-cap and large-cap funds. Their performance is impacted by the volatility in the stock market. Personal Finance experts say that these funds have the caliber to amass huge wealth in the long run provided the investor has risk-taking abilities.

Also Read: These 10 small-cap mutual funds give up to 55% returns in three-year returns. Do you own any?

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 small-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns are HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Companies, Nippon India Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, Invesco India Smallcap.

Top 10 small-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year

1)HDFC Small Cap Fund-Growth 

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Growth has given 41.30% returns in one year

2)Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth 

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth has given 39.60% returns in one year.

3)Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Growth 

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Growth has given 36.50% returns in one year

4)Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 36% returns in one year

5)Tata Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

5)Tata Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 34.50% returns in one year.

6)HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 30.30% returns in one year.

7)ITI Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

ITI Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 29.90% returns in one year.

8)DSP Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

DSP Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 28.40% returns in one year.

9)Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 

Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 28% returns in one year.

10)Invesco India Smallcap Fund - Reg - Growth

Invesco India Smallcap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 27% returns in one year.

Also Read: These 10 large-cap funds delivered the best return in one year

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout