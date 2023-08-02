Top mutual funds: These 10 small-cap funds delivered the best return in one year1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Top 10 small-cap funds in India with highest one-year returns: HDFC, Quant, Franklin India, Nippon India, Tata, HSBC, ITI, DSP, Sundaram, Invesco
Small-cap mutual funds, a sub-category of equity mutual funds, are associated with higher risk levels compared to mid-cap and large-cap funds. Their performance is impacted by the volatility in the stock market. Personal Finance experts say that these funds have the caliber to amass huge wealth in the long run provided the investor has risk-taking abilities.
