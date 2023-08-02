Small-cap mutual funds, a sub-category of equity mutual funds, are associated with higher risk levels compared to mid-cap and large-cap funds. Their performance is impacted by the volatility in the stock market. Personal Finance experts say that these funds have the caliber to amass huge wealth in the long run provided the investor has risk-taking abilities.

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 small-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns are HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Companies, Nippon India Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, Invesco India Smallcap.

Top 10 small-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year

1)HDFC Small Cap Fund-Growth

HDFC Small Cap Fund-Growth has given 41.30% returns in one year

2)Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth has given 39.60% returns in one year.

3)Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Growth

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund - Growth has given 36.50% returns in one year

4)Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 36% returns in one year

5)Tata Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

5)Tata Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 34.50% returns in one year.

6)HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 30.30% returns in one year.

7)ITI Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

ITI Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 29.90% returns in one year.

8)DSP Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

DSP Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 28.40% returns in one year.

9)Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth

Sundaram Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 28% returns in one year.

10)Invesco India Smallcap Fund - Reg - Growth

Invesco India Smallcap Fund - Reg - Growth has given 27% returns in one year.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

