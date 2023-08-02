Top mutual funds: These 10 small-cap funds delivered the best return in one year

Top 10 small-cap funds in India with highest one-year returns: HDFC, Quant, Franklin India, Nippon India, Tata, HSBC, ITI, DSP, Sundaram, Invesco
Small-cap mutual funds, a sub-category of equity mutual funds, are associated with higher risk levels compared to mid-cap and large-cap funds. Their performance is impacted by the volatility in the stock market. Personal Finance experts say that these funds have the caliber to amass huge wealth in the long run provided the investor has risk-taking abilities.
As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 small-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns are HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Companies, Nippon India Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, Invesco India Smallcap.
Top 10 small-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year