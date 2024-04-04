In the last five years, the Mutual Fund industry has seen significant growth. With numerous options available, it's crucial to identify funds that have outperformed their benchmark index. Investors are increasingly seeking mutual fund schemes that have exceeded the market average. Here's a list of the top-performing mutual funds in India, covering large, mid-and small-cap segments, that have surpassed their benchmarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past three years, several notable mutual funds across different market segments have delivered impressive returns. As per data available on the AMFI website, in the large-cap category, Nippon India Large Cap Fund leads the way with a direct three-year return of 25.38%, followed closely by HDFC Top 100 Fund at 21.82%, ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund at 21.74%, JM Large Cap Fund at 21.29%, and Invesco India Largecap Fund at 20.29%. Turning to mid-cap funds, Quant Mid Cap Fund emerges as the top performer with a direct three-year return of 32.99%, trailed by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund at 27.69%, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund at 26.77%, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund at 26.61%, and Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund at 26.35%. In the small-cap category, Quant Small Cap Fund stands out with an impressive direct three-year return of 37.81%, followed by Bank of India Small Cap Fund at 32.18%, Nippon India Small Cap Fund at 30.47%, Edelweiss Small Cap Fund at 29.45%, and Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund at 28.66%.

This article highlights the top 15 mutual funds across various categories, catering to different risk appetites and investment objectives of investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top five Large-cap funds Nippon India Large Cap Fund- 25.38%

HDFC Top 100 Fund- 21.82%

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund- 21.74% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JM Large Cap Fund- 21.29%

Invesco India Largecap Fund- 20.29%

(Source: AMFI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top five mid cap funds Quant Mid Cap Fund - 32.99%Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-27.69%Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund- 26.77%

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund- 26.61%

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund- 26.35% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Source: AMFI)

Top five small-cap funds Quant Small Cap Fund- 37.81%

Bank of India Small Cap Fund- 32.18%Nippon India Small Cap Fund-30.47% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund- 29.45%

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund- 28.66%

(Source: AMFI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!