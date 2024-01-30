Top Mutual Funds: These four small-cap schemes gave over 70% returns in just one year. Do you own any?
Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns to investors in the last year. Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan, ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir, Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index, and Bandhan Small cap Direct fund have given stellar returns of more than 70% in just one year, as per data available on Value Research.