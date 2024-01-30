 Top Mutual Funds: These four small-cap schemes gave over 70% returns in just one year. Do you own any? | Mint
Top Mutual Funds: These four small-cap schemes gave over 70% returns in just one year. Do you own any?

 Sangeeta Ojha

Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns of more than 70% in the last year

Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds are associated with higher risk, and their performance is impacted by market fluctuations.Premium
Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds are associated with higher risk, and their performance is impacted by market fluctuations.

Top Mutual Funds: Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns to investors in the last year. Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan, ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir, Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index, and Bandhan Small cap Direct fund have given stellar returns of more than 70% in just one year, as per data available on Value Research.

What are small-cap mutual funds?

Small-cap mutual funds are associated with higher risk, and their performance is impacted by market fluctuations. These funds invest money in companies that are much smaller in size with a market capitalization of less than 5,000 crore. Market experts say that in the long term, small-cap mutual funds are capable of giving the maximum returns.

Top 4 small-cap funds that delivered the best return in one year

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan

Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan has given a stellar return of 73.01%. 

ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Direct Plan

ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Direct Plan has given a terrific return of 71.37%

Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Direct Plan

Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Direct Plan has given an excellent return of  71.31%.

Bandhan Small cap Direct Plan

Bandhan Small Cap Direct fund has also given a superb return of 71.09% in just one year.

Taxation on Mutual funds

If sold after one year from the purchase date, the long-term capital gain tax will be applicable. The current tax rate is 10%, if your total long-term capital gain exceeds 1 lakh. If sold before one year from the purchase date, the short-term capital gain tax will be applicable. The current tax rate is 15%.

Mutual funds' collected 63,854 cr through NFOs in 2023

Meanwhile, mutual funds' collected 63,854 crore through 212 New Fund Offerings (NFOs) in 2023, according to data compiled by Morningstar India. In comparison, Asset Management Companies (AMCs) garnered 62,187 crore through 228 New Fund Offerings (NFOs) in 2022. 

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST
