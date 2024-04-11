Top mutual funds to invest in India: These 10 mid-cap MF schemes delivered the best return in five years. Check here
Top mutual funds to invest in India: List of the top-performing mutual funds in India covering the mid-cap segment. Out of these ten, seven have surpassed their benchmarks
Top mutual funds to invest in India: Over the past five years, several notable mutual funds across different market segments have delivered impressive returns. As per data available on the AMFI website, among the top 10 best mutual funds in the mid-cap category, Quant Mid Cap Fund holds the highest position. It is followed closely by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund. Other notable performers include the PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, and Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, and Invesco India Mid Cap Fund also feature among the top performers. These funds exhibit strong potential for growth and are favored choices for investors seeking exposure to mid-cap stocks within the mutual fund space.