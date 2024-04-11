Top mutual funds to invest in India: Over the past five years, several notable mutual funds across different market segments have delivered impressive returns. As per data available on the AMFI website, among the top 10 best mutual funds in the mid-cap category, Quant Mid Cap Fund holds the highest position. It is followed closely by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund. Other notable performers include the PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, and Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund. HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, and Invesco India Mid Cap Fund also feature among the top performers. These funds exhibit strong potential for growth and are favored choices for investors seeking exposure to mid-cap stocks within the mutual fund space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IndusInd, Invesco sign mutual fund JV Here's a list of the top-performing mutual funds in India covering the mid-cap segment. Out of these ten, seven have surpassed their benchmarks.

Top-performing mid-cap mutual funds in India 1)Quant Mid Cap Fund- 33.33%

2)Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund- 28.13

3)Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund- 27.21

4)PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund- 27.12

5)Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund- 25.89

6)Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund- 24.87

7)HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund- 24.75

8)Kotak Emerging Equity Fund- 24.22

9)SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - 24.09

10)Invesco India Mid Cap Fund-24.08

(Source: AMFI; returns as of April 10, 2024)

Mid-cap mutual funds Mid-cap mutual funds are ideal for diversifying your portfolio as they invest in medium-sized companies with promising growth potential. Although they offer good growth prospects, they also come with a notable level of risk. They are riskier than large-cap stocks but less risky than small-cap ones.

India's equity mutual fund inflows slow in March: AMFI data In March, inflows into India's equity mutual funds slowed down as small-caps witnessed outflows for the first time since September 2021, while investor interest in large-cap funds revived, as per the AMFI data released on 10 April. Across all equity categories, inflows were observed except for small-cap funds, which experienced an outflow of ₹94 crore. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) monthly inflow reached a new peak of ₹19,270 crore in March, compared to ₹19,187 crore in February. Total SIP contributions amounted to ₹2 lakh crore, marking a 28% increase from the previous year.

