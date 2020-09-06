Home >Mutual Funds >News >Top mutual funds to invest PPF maturity amount of about 10 lakh
Top mutual funds to invest PPF maturity amount of about 10 lakh

Updated: 06 Sep 2020

  • I'm 45 years old
  • I have received my PPF maturity amount of close to 10 lakh

I'm 45 years old. I have received my PPF maturity amount of close to 10 lakh. I want to invest it further for a period of 13-15 years for my retirement. My risk profile is moderate. I have other debt investments as fixed deposits with different banks. I want some equity exposure through mutual funds. I am already investing in Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund and Kotak Standard Multicap Fund. Which are the best mutual fund categories and best mutual fund schemes to invest my PPF maturity proceeds?

By Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5inance.com

You have approached rightly by coming out of PPF which would fetch you about 7.50% returns only as compared to average returns of 12%+ in equity mutual funds. You also have the duration at your side to build a retirement portfolio, and also rightly identified your risk-profile which is usual at this phase of life. The exposure in equity mutual funds will rightly align your investment with your current risk-profile since you already have fixed income in the portfolio.

Further, the equity schemes in your current portfolio are fundamentally strong with proven track-record which is spread across different categories. It is recommended to allocate your proceeds in existing schemes also along with additional allocation in new schemes. The recommended categories and schemes apart from existing allocation are mid cap --DSP Midcap Fund and large cap --Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund.

(Views as expressed by the expert)

