Stocks mutual funds bought last month as equity inflows surged to record

Inflows into equity funds continued with July seeing inflows at ₹8,900 crore (ex-NFOs) compared to inflow of ₹5,800 crore in June. NFOs during July collected ₹13,700 crore. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), popular among retail investors for allowing investment of a fixed amount regularly in schemes, flows continued to rise and also came in at a record high at ₹9,609 crore compared to ₹9,155 crore in June 2021, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

