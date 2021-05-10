Total assets under flexi-cap category now second-biggest after large-cap funds

The total assets of multi-cap funds stood at Rs19,891 crore as of March end. Overall, the total assets under management (AUM) of open-end equity funds as of March end stood at Rs9,79,367 crore, a 70% gain on a year-to-year basis. However, most of the gains are likely to have come from a rebound in equity markets from their March 2020 lows as the first wave of the covid 19 pandemic hit India. The Nifty rose by around 72% in FY21.

