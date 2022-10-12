‘Transportation & logistics fund will try to lessen the cyclicality of auto sector’

Five significant disruptions have occurred over the past six years, beginning with GST implementation, followed by IL&FS crisis, demonetization, covid-19, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Additionally, the sector saw several regulatory changes, like the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI, changes to safety norms, insurance premium hikes, etc., which increased the cost of vehicle purchase. The above-mentioned disruptions impacted affordability and led to lower demand or supply along with component shortages. Accordingly, the sector’s volume growth and margins were tepid, which had a negative impact of earnings and stock price performance. The good news is that these headwinds appear to be gradually abating, which indicates a healthy earnings growth outlook over the next three-five years.