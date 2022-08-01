Trust Asset Management has announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO), TrustMF Money Market Fund, which aims to benefit from the steepness in the money market yield curve and provides an avenue for parking short-term surplus with relatively low-interest rate risk.

The NFO for the open-ended debt scheme investing in money market securities will open for subscription on 5 August and close on 11 August . The scheme will be managed by Anand Nevatia, fund manager, Trust Mutual Fund. This is the fifth addition to Trust Mutual Fund’s fixed income product portfolio.

Sandeep Bagla, chief investment officer, Trust Mutual Fund, said, “We continue to focus on our key ethos of providing credible investment solutions to our investors. The aim of the fund is to take advantage of the money market yield curve, which has seen perennial steepness. In these uncertain times, money market mutual funds will provide relative stability and reasonable returns to investors looking to park their surplus money for three to six months investment horizon."

According to the fund house, the scheme is ideal for an investment period of three to six months.

Anand Nevatia, fund manager, TRUST Mutual Fund, said, “The change in stance from RBI (Reserve Bank of India) followed by a series of rate hikes, has resulted in abnormal steepness in the money market yield curve, particularly in overnight to six-month curve."

The TrustMF Money Market Fund will look to invest predominantly in six months instruments of high quality issuers and let them roll down to take benefit of the steepness.

“This steepness can provide a good opportunity to lock in higher yields and can also provide downside protection from imminent rate hikes. We believe this is an ideal strategy for short term deployments in these volatile times," Nevatia said.