Trust Asset Management to launch a money market fund1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 05:30 PM IST
The NFO for the open-ended debt scheme investing in money market securities will open for subscription on 5 August and close on 11 August
Trust Asset Management has announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO), TrustMF Money Market Fund, which aims to benefit from the steepness in the money market yield curve and provides an avenue for parking short-term surplus with relatively low-interest rate risk.