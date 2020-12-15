Trust Group to float first debt MF scheme

Trust Group, a financial services company with a presence in investment banking and portfolio management, said it expects to unveil the first scheme of its new mutual fund in a few weeks, focusing initially on the debt segment.

The Trust Group currently has multiple lines of business in the debt market. It works as an arranger for non-convertible debentures and commercial paper, mobilizing funds for issuers from the market.

It also has a debt portfolio management service of ₹13,193 crore.

“We expect to roll out the first mutual fund scheme over the next few weeks. In the first 1-2 years, we are targeting an AUM (assets under management) of ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. We will be focusing on the debt side and particularly the AAA bond space initially," Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Asset Management Company, said in a statement.

The move is likely to deepen competition in India’s mutual fund industry. The last mutual fund to launch in India was ITI Mutual Fund in 2019, which has accumulated an AUM of almost ₹700 crore.

This year has been a challenging one for the industry. It has seen large withdrawals on the equity side with monthly outflows in November reaching an all-time high of around ₹13,000 crore.

On the debt side, flows have held up after a surge in redemption in March and April, forcing a shock freeze in six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

However, a series of easing measures and rate cuts have reduced the yields on these funds.

