Understanding Mutual Funds: What are the different types of MFs available for investment in India?
Mutual funds (MFs) are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to purchase securities such as bonds, stocks, or a combination of both. Professional fund managers manage MFs. Mutual funds are broadly categorised into five main types based on their underlying assets and investment objectives.