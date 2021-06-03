Underwriters save another India bond auction ahead of RBI policy

The RBI can set the auction prices for “some time, but I’m not sure how long that can last. Clearly, there is a conflict between what RBI wants in terms of price and what the market wants," said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager at Quantum Asset Management. One of the reasons why people are not bidding may also be due to the RBI policy on Friday, said Pathak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}