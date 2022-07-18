Union AMC launches Gilt Fund

The scheme is labelled ‘Moderate Risk’ as per the Risk-o-meter. Under the SEBI-introduced Risk-o-meter, each scheme is labelled one of six different risk levels - Low, Moderately Low, Moderate, Moderately High, High and Very High – for depicting associated risks with a mutual fund scheme. The risk level is arrived at by taking into account several factors. In case of debt securities, the overall risk is evaluated based on their credit risk, interest rate risk and liquidity risk.