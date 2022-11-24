Union AMC launches multi-cap fund; NFO to open on 28 November

“Empirical data shows that different market caps perform differently in different periods and it is not easy to gauge which segment will outperform and which will underperform. Union Multicap Fund endeavors to enable investors navigate across market caps and provide true diversification by following a disciplined investment approach which ensures that the fund is not over invested in any particular market capitalisation at any point in time. We believe that discipline is key to achieving more specially when it comes to investments and through Union Multicap Fund, our new fund offering, we aim to deliver capital appreciation over the long run," said G. Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC.