Union AMC launches Multicap Fund: Check NFO details

An open-ended equity fund Union Multicap Fund with the goal of generating wealth accumulation through investments in equities and equity-related securities throughout the market capitalisation has been launched by Union AMC. The scheme seeks to gain from the higher growth potential provided by mid and small caps as well as the lower volatility provided by large caps. The NFO begins on November 28, 2022, and ends on December 12, 2022, the scheme allotment date has been set as 19 December 2022 while the scheme re-opens on 26 December 2022. The required minimum investment is Rs. 1,000, with subsequent investments in multiples of Rs. 1 as well. A minimum of 25% would be allocated to each of the three categories of stocks that make up the Union Multicap Fund's allocation to equities across capitalization (Large cap, Mid cap, and Small-cap), while the remaining 25% might be invested in debt and money market instruments.

