Union AMC launches Union Hybrid Equity Fund

"Among other things, prudent asset allocation forms the bedrock of a successful investment outcome. Different asset classes do not generally move in tandem and hence taking exposure to Union Hybrid Equity Fund which inherently offers a combination of equity and debt can be a good choice for investors looking for a balanced approach to asset allocation. This scheme shall endeavour to maintain a judicious mix of equity and debt within the overall limits allowed for this category. All investment decisions in this scheme portfolio will be guided by our strong investment process," says G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Union Asset Management Company.