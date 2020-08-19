Union AMC has launched the Union Medium Duration Fund, an open-ended medium-term debt scheme investing in instruments such that the macaulay duration of the portfolio is between three to four years. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on August 24 and closes on September 7.

The Scheme is benchmarked against CRISIL Medium Term Debt Index. It will be managed by Parijat Agrawal and Anindya Sarkar. The minimum investment required is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

The allotment of units under Union Medium Duration Fund will happen on September 14 and it will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase on September 21.

G. Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Union Asset Management said “The launch of Union Medium Duration Fund is a step towards bridging the gap in the fixed income debt scheme offerings from our company. The portfolio construction of this scheme is aimed to be done with a prudent combination of strategic allocation to PSU/Corporate bonds of high credit quality and a tactical allocation to securities issued by Government of India."

Pradeepkumar added, "In recent times, the interest rates on short term securities have come down considerably but the rates on longer term securities are still at an elevated level. The spread between yields of short term and long term securities has widened and is at a level above their long term average. In future, as this gap narrows, the yields of long term securities are expected to fall resulting in gains for investors. The portfolio construction of this scheme would be guided by our robust fixed income investment process."

